The Reader’s Notebook: Joyce Brothers

I don’t know much about how Dave died last week, other than it was described to me via text as a “massive coronary.” Scully said he lingered for about a day in the hospital before they started talking about organ donations. I know he was 51, the same age as me. And I know that things had not been going his way of late — professionally, interpersonally and in terms of his own physical well-being. That’s what I hear, anyway. I’ll get the full story from Bice later this week, another voice from long ago.
I’ve been pretty jammed up with business these last few days, but I’ll be damned if I don’t file my copy before I go to bed tonight. I haven’t missed a deadline in at least 16 years and probably more. Not professionally, anyway. And so I’m writing at night, which...
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
In the twisted and brilliant mind of horror author Stephen King, finding out Brian Laundrie’s cause of death seems unlikely. The author tweeted out his thought on Sunday, Oct, 24. He referenced the growing opinion that Laundrie committed suicide after Petito’s parents reported her missing. “I suspect Brian Laundrie committed...
Her relationship with actor Darius McCrary has been the subject of scrutiny over the last few weeks and now Sidney Starr is sitting down to detail their friendship. The transgender actress has been in the industry for years and has been open and honest about her sexuality, but she has faced a heavy scandal. Years ago, she took a photo with Chingy and launched a rumor that they had a secret relationship, and from that point forward, the rapper's career took a massive hit.
Jim Caviezel was unhinged while hanging with QAnon supports at an event called For God & Country: Patriot Double Down in Las Vegas over the weeked. During the convention, the actor recited iconic lines from Mel Gibson's character in the movie Braveheart during a speech. Article continues below advertisement. During...
Did Brian Laundrie know another Gabby aside from his fiancée Gabby Petito?. A woman has recently claimed that he is the dead fugitive's ex-girlfriend, who also shares the exact name of the person who was strangled to death last month. In a lengthy tribute to Laundrie, Gabby Darling called him...
We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
Last Thursday my wife and I went to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for a performance of Wicked. In a manner of speaking, it took us more than 10 years to get to our seats. Am I the only journalist still working locally who remembers back in...
Skaneateles Country Club begins with a par 3 playing parallel to Skaneateles Lake, the highest and cleanest of New York’s Finger Lakes. Wind whips off the lake on an early October afternoon, making it challenging to hear Alan Hammond speak during a greenside conversation. Only three weeks remain in Hammond’s...
The covers of these hardcover notebooks are reproductions of two of seven of Virginia Woolf's notebooks in which she drafted the 1931 novel The Waves, considered among her best and most experimental works. Today, the notebooks are a part of The New York Public Library’s Henry W. and Albert A. Berg Collection of English and American Literature.
Mary Jo Stauner took this photo of the hunter’s moon rising over a ridge north of Browne Mountain this week. Local journalism is essential. Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Program #339 (October 31 at 8:00pm) Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Spencer Brewer began playing piano at age seven, learning mostly from his grandmother, who taught him Southern blues and boogie-woogie. When he became the accompanist for numerous modern dance troupes and writing musicals ‘off-Broadway’, Spencer developed a taste...
Day #9 You are going to change the world with what God put in you. The world needs your message and people need to hear what you overcame. You have not been forgotten. You have been hidden for a long time, and God is going to shine a light on whatever you decide to touch. […]
Twitter users were quick to ridicule Facebook for changing its corporate name to Meta following a tidal wave of criticism and scandalous revelations. “Facebook just changed their name to META. Honestly this is insane news,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added that Mark Zuckerbeg had “a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s on the bookshelf as he announces Facebook’s rebrand to Meta. If this isn’t proof we are in a simulation [I don’t know] what is”.“Rebranding a company mired in controversy is never a surefire cure for the maladies unspooling its operations or ravaging its reputation,” Tim O’Brien wrote for Bloomberg Opinion. He added that he thinks that Mr Zuckerberg chose to change the name “because it’s a distraction for himself and for those watching his company. He’s doing it so he can continue avoiding the hard decisions that a mature and responsible executive must make when confronted with a corporation that has grown into an incredibly lucrative, unwieldy and sometimes dangerous Kraken”. Follow The Independent’s live coverage of Facebook’s name changeMore follows...
October 18, 2021 -- James Truslow Adams was an American writer and historian. He was a freelance author who helped to popularize the latest scholarship about American history and his three-volume history of New England is well regarded by scholars. He popularized the phrase "American Dream" in his 1931 book The Epic of America.
Comments / 0