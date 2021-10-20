The Reader’s Notebook: Joyce Brothers

Twitter users were quick to ridicule Facebook for changing its corporate name to Meta following a tidal wave of criticism and scandalous revelations. “Facebook just changed their name to META. Honestly this is insane news,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added that Mark Zuckerbeg had “a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s on the bookshelf as he announces Facebook’s rebrand to Meta. If this isn’t proof we are in a simulation [I don’t know] what is”.“Rebranding a company mired in controversy is never a surefire cure for the maladies unspooling its operations or ravaging its reputation,” Tim O’Brien wrote for Bloomberg Opinion. He added that he thinks that Mr Zuckerberg chose to change the name “because it’s a distraction for himself and for those watching his company. He’s doing it so he can continue avoiding the hard decisions that a mature and responsible executive must make when confronted with a corporation that has grown into an incredibly lucrative, unwieldy and sometimes dangerous Kraken”. Follow The Independent’s live coverage of Facebook’s name changeMore follows...

