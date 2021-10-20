CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young girl referred for elevated IOP

By Teresa P. Horan, MD, Sarwat Salim, MD, FACS
Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old girl presented to New England Eye Center as an urgent referral from an optometrist for elevated IOP in both eyes. At the outside practice, she reported difficulty with reading the blackboard at school and was noted to have an IOP of 60 mm Hg and advanced optic nerve cupping...

