John DiPersio, MD, PhD:The other issue is the role of post-transplant [PT] Cytoxan [cyclophosphamide], which has been increasingly intertwined in the treatment of all patients undergoing transplant, not just haploidentical transplants but now unrelated and even matched sibs. A number of matched sibs are getting PT cyclophosphamide as well. The main benefit of PT cyclophosphamide is to reduce the risk of chronic graft-vs-host disease. This is another example of an early intervention that seems to make a difference in chronic GVHD [graft-vs-host disease], and that’s post-transplant Cytoxan. The only other thing I can think of that alters chronic GVHD that has been shown in randomized studies is antithymocyte globulin.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO