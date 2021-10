As fall turns to winter, pharmaceutical brand marketers and supporting teams know one thing is certain: next year’s planning cycle is upon us in earnest. With data-driven decision-making at the core of best practices, and an increasing fluency in tying aggregated, non-identified prescription data to a brand’s efforts, the evidence continues to support the Continuous Optimization approach to driving patient outcomes. The results demonstrate that not only we can improve brand performance, but also assist in getting a greater number of patients onto the therapies that can improve lives. When we do this right, everybody wins — patient, pharmaceutical brand, and the entire health system.

