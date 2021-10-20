CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New report shows news consumers may need publishers to label their content more clearly

By Laura Hazard Owen
Nieman Lab
 9 days ago

Impartiality and objectivity are key ideals that the general public wants to see in media outlets, according to a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and based on a survey by JV Consulting. The survey, which was based on focus groups, interviews, and diaries,...

