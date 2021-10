Spotify posted double-digit gains for overall monthly users and paid subscribers for the third quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, while its advertising revenue — fueled by its growing podcast slate — outperformed with with a 75% year-over-year increase. The company’s total monthly active users grew 19% year over year, to 381 million in Q3 (up from 365 million). Spotify Premium subscribers also climbed 19% to 172 million in the quarter, at the midpoint of the guidance range. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Shares of Spotify were up 6.7% in pre-market trading on the earnings news. “We had...

