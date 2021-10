The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. The Rascals discuss the vaccine stalemate between the Chicago police and Mayor Lightfoot. But the same weekend that the Fraternal Order of Police took a stand, the mayor was seen mask-less at the Chicago Sky game. Then, keeping it local, the Mincing Rascals talk about former Mayor Emanuel’s confirmation hearing for Ambassador to Japan and the impact of the Laquan McDonald shooting death and subsequent lack of transparency over the release of information regarding the death. And finally, the Rascals go over the latest in gerrymandering.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO