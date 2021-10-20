CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Levy From Schitt's Creek Got Married And The Pics Are Too Cute

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision’s favorite family got a little bigger on Saturday Oct. 16, when Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy secretly married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge, her reported partner of three years. Per Page Six, the couple tied the knot at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., in a ceremony that...

Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Adopts New Member of the Family in Wake of Divorce

Actress Kaley Cuoco is a new mom, of sorts. The Flight Attendant star, 35, revealed that she's the proud parents of a baby rooster Mini Cooper. Cuoco shared the news in an Instagram post to her 7 million followers. "Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in [heart emoji]," Cuoco captioned a post in part. "Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"
E! News

See Jennifer Love Hewitt and Newborn Baby Pose for Adorable “Fall Vibes” Photo

Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting. After enjoying a "hot bump summer," Jennifer Love Hewitt is embracing a cool mom fall. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, Aidan, with husband Brian Hallisay, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram Stories to display her and her newborn's sweater-weather ready wardrobe. Captioning the cute Oct. 13 pic, "Fall vibes," the actress sported a green beanie with a red-and-navy-blue flannel shirt. As for her little one, Aidan wore an orange beanie, complete with a pumpkin-and-leaf printed outfit.
Patty Griffin
Sarah Levy
PopSugar

Pop the Champagne! Sarah Levy Is Married, and the Wedding Photos Are Simply the Best

Ring the wedding bells and pass the Herb Ertlinger wine, David, because Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge are officially married! Like any proud older brother might do, Dan Levy was the first to break the news on Instagram on Oct. 18, and we can't stop shrieking like Moira Rose after reading his announcement. "My sister got married this weekend," Dan wrote in an Instagram post. "This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."
Register Citizen

Dan Levy on the Catharsis and Fan Collaboration of New 'Schitt's Creek' Book (EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK)

Over the years, as “Schitt’s Creek” grew in popularity, co-creator and star Dan Levy says he got many offers to write a book about the show. It wasn’t until after the CBC-Pop TV family sitcom wrapped its six-season run that he began working on one, though. The fruits of that labor, authored with his father and “Schitt’s” co-creator and star Eugene Levy, is “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” to be published on Oct. 26 from Black Dog & Leventhal, and available for pre-order.
GeekTyrant

New SCHITT'S CREEK Monopoly Promises Fun for Fans

Schitt’s Creek was an amazing show full of laughs that was wildly popular. Now you can live out your own journey in the small town in the new Monopoly version. Game pieces include bébé crow, David’s sunglasses, Patrick’s guitar, Ted the turtle, Rosebud Motel key, and Moira’s wig. There are also two decks of cards, “Hello You” and “Love That Journey For Me” that are full of funny cards like “You perform ‘A Little Bit Alexis’” or “You Buy Tickets to The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening.” Locations around the board feature the iconic places from the show such as The Rosebud Motel, town hall, Café Tropical, Mutt’s Barn, Rose Apothecary, and more. Normally I don’t buy into all the many versions of Monopoly you can get, but this one actually looks like one I would get as a fan of the show. You can pick up a copy here for $39.99 now.
Yardbarker

OP Games releases 'Monopoly: Schitt's Creek,' and it's glorious

"Regroup the family and your dignity to make your way up in 'MONOPOLY: Schitt’s Creek,' based on the hilarious Emmy Award-winning comedy series," the website's official description says. "Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more. Celebrate tongue-in-cheek victories with 'Hello You' and 'Love That Journey for Me' cards, while rent and taxes like Roland’s Truck and 'That’s Not a Write Off!' make or break your small-town struggle to come out as the richest little townie and win!"
imdb.com

29% Of Fans Said This Was The Best Season Of Schitt's Creek

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in between.)Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" is a prime example of the type of show that easily could have faded into obscurity in the era of Peak TV. But thanks to stellar writing, pitch-perfect performances, an all-important bump in popularity when it began streaming on Netflix, and a wonderful balance between sarcastic and genuinely heartwarming moments, the show became a global sensation. Its final season absolutely cleaned up at the Emmy Awards, setting multiple records with...
purewow.com

This ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Reveals Her Instagram ‘Run-in’ with Zac Efron

If you're a Schitt's Creek fan, then you probably remember Alexis Rose's many anecdotes about her celebrity encounters and worldwide travels. In these one-offs, Alexis (played by Annie Murphy) name-dropped everyone from Beyoncé to Gwyneth Paltrow. And one of the celebs that Murphy's character references is none other than High School Musical star Zac Efron.
Us Weekly

Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline

Perfect pair! Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega have made a commitment to being totally equal in their partnership — and changed their names to prove it. The Spy Kids actress was previously married to Sean Covel from 2010 to 2012 before moving on with the Nickelodeon alum the following year. The Missouri native popped the question in September 2013 and the couple tied the knot in Mexico in January 2014.
actionnewsnow.com

'Schitt's Creek' coffee table book is everything you'd hoped for

The "Schitt's Creek" coffee table book is about as good as the show. Series creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have a new tie-in book about series that goes behind the scenes, breaking down everything from scripts to David Rose's sweater choices. It also includes six pages of every outfit Moira Rose ever wore on the show, including her wig collection.
purewow.com

Wait, This ‘Virgin River’ Star Was on ‘Schitt's Creek’?!

It’s not every day we learn that a star from our go-to television show, Virgin River, guest-starred on one of our all-time favorite comedy series. As it turns out, before she was Lilly’s daughter, Tara, on the popular Netflix drama, Stacey Farber had a role on Schitt's Creek. If you’re...
Elite Daily

Michelle's Bachelorette Season Promo Teases A Tough Journey For This Contestant

The relationships between the lead and all her potential suitors are supposed to be the most important part of The Bachelorette. But, of course, a lot of the relationships between the guys can be just as important — for better or for worse. For Bachelorette contestant Will Urena, it seems like one of his major Bachelorette relationships this season is going to be in that latter category, because a promo for Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season shows Will getting into quite a bit of drama with one of the other contestants on the show.
