Last week’s edition of the Journal included a good book review. That review ended by letting the reader know where to purchase the book: at Amazon! Shame on you! In each of the three ferry-served islands in San Juan County, there is a fine bookstore. I’m sure that each receives orders by phone and will send out one’s book if need be. It is important that we shop locally and that we patronize our own bookstores who have stood the test through this covid pandemic. When you give direction for purchases, please go to our very own island merchants. And while you are at it, why not an article about these bookstores, and how they have stayed the course during this difficult time?

4 DAYS AGO