The No Man’s Sky 3.70 update is here and it adds giant sandworms to the popular space sim, appropriately enough given the release of the Dune movie in theaters tomorrow after many delays mostly due to the pandemic. The No Man’s Sky Emergence update also adds the latest Expedition to the game, not too long after the release of Expedition 3: Cartographers just last month — but it’ll be the sandworms that get the most attention.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO