CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Fifa’s Infantino signals willingness to abandon biennial World Cup plan

By Paul MacInnes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SWrT_0cXCDnMq00
France celebrate with the World Cup after winning the final in 2018. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, has signalled he is willing to step away from the divisive plan to launch a men’s World Cup every two years.

Speaking after a meeting of the Fifa Council in Zurich, Infantino said he would convene a summit for international federations on 20 December at which plans for reform of the football calendar would be discussed. But he did not commit to holding a vote on any proposals and said any changes would only be made if they were “beneficial for everybody”.

Related: A biennial Women’s World Cup is not a good idea – Fifa must ask the right people | Suzanne Wrack

“The discussions around our World Cups have provoked some strong reactions,” Infantino said. “I have heard some critical comments I have heard many enthusiastic comments as well. The discussion is very different in different parts of the world. My objective is to try to bring everyone together, and we must come together.

“What I have said from the beginning is that we are going to change things only if we are completely convinced that it will be beneficial for everybody. For everybody. If it is beneficial for everybody, I cannot see why people would not agree to it.”

The idea of a biennial men’s World Cup first became public this year, when the Saudi Arabian Football Association asked Fifa to conduct a feasibility study, approved by a substantial majority of its 211 members. Plans quickly gathered pace and by last month Fifa’s head of global football development, Arsène Wenger, was presenting a fully fledged plan to stakeholders.

A vote to pass the measures was mooted for December, only to be met with widespread resistance. The governing body of European football, Uefa, has been vocally opposed to a biennial World Cup, with criticism coming also from the International Olympic Committee and one of Fifa’s chief sponsors, Adidas .

By choosing not to announce an emergency Fifa congress, but rather a summit, Infantino appears to have ruled out the possibility of an early vote and he admitted any changes could now be a “staged process”.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“I am confident that on 20 December we can present a common solution,” Infantino said. “How it will look like ... for me everything is open … Maybe there is a way we have not yet found but speaking together we can find. So any idea, any proposal is most welcome.”

Infantino has been reported as saying he would look into altering the biennial plans so that teams which entered the first competition would not compete in the second. It is also understood that proposals for a ‘global Nations League’ based on the current Uefa competition are being considered.

The United Arab Emirates will host this season’s Club World Cup in early 2022, Infantino said, with the dates to be confirmed. Chelsea are due to be among the participants.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Arsène Wenger
Miami Herald

Quitting FIFA mulled in Europe to fight biennial World Cups

More than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups: quitting FIFA, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. Plans to double the frequency of World Cups were pitched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on a private...
UEFA
WTOP

FIFA drive for biennial World Cup stalls; no December vote

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s drive to get approval in December for holding World Cups every two years stalled Wednesday, one day after its president met with fierce resistance from European soccer leaders. Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#World Cups#The Fifa Council#European
Daily Mail

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin tells FIFA chief Gianni Infantino NOT to go ahead with a vote on Arsene Wenger's controversial biennial World Cup and warns the proposal would have 'terrible consequences for football'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino against pushing ahead with a vote on the plan for a biennial World Cup saying there would be 'terrible consequences' to such a move. The FIFA Council is meeting later on Wednesday and the plans for a new international...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

European soccer leagues oppose FIFA biennial World Cup plan

GENEVA (AP) — Europe’s top soccer leagues cautioned that FIFA’s biennial World Cup plan is still on the table and they vowed Friday to resist the proposed overhauls of the international match schedule. FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday to seek a global consensus during a longer period of consultation...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
knoxvilletimes.com

IOC: FIFA should consult on biennial World Cup

Citing three primary concerns, the International Olympic Committee expressed strong reservations Saturday about FIFA's plans to expand the World Cup into a biennial affair, and the organization called for wider consultation from soccer's international governing body moving forward. The IOC outlined its main concerns as a potential negative impact on...
FIFA
SkySports

FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss biennial World Cup plan

FIFA is expected to confirm that it will stage a global summit in December in order to reach more widespread consensus around the plans for the new international match calendar and their biennial World Cup concept. The proposals have been met with opposition from European confederation UEFA, which has said...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate has NOT responded to Arsene Wenger's invite to discuss biennial World Cup plans with national team bosses... with England boss set to not take up chance despite positive informal talks with FIFA chief

England manager Gareth Southgate is yet to accept Arsene Wenger's invite to discuss FIFA's blueprint for a biennial World Cup. Wenger, who is now FIFA's chief of global football development, will meet national team bosses this week as he looks to generate support for his new-look international calendar, which would include holding a World Cup every two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

European Leagues REJECT FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar in huge blow to Arsene Wenger's ambitious plan for a biennial World Cup

FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar have all been firmly rejected by European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, EFL and SPFL among its members. A consultation on men's national team football led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, is proposing a major international tournament every June, longer but fewer in-season international breaks and mandatory player rest periods.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Bayern boss Hainer dismissive of FIFA’s biennial World Cup idea

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer became the latest high profile football figure to criticise FIFA’s idea of staging a World Cup finals every two years saying “you must never sacrifice football on the altar of financial interests.”. “Players, coaches, everyone who bears responsibility in the clubs groan...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Even FIFA Knows it Has No Real Evidence to Support a Biennial World Cup

So it seems now that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will not press for a vote on a biennial World Cup in December. Which is just as well given he would probably have won the vote but lost the war. With UEFA implacably opposed to the proposal and backed by CONMEBOL—whose president Alejandro Domínguez had seemed in favor in 2019—and, reportedly, one other confederation, there was a serious risk of a rift in the global game. And if Brazil, Argentina and the major European nations are on one side, the other side cannot win.
UEFA
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy