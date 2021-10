Although Johnny Marr co-wrote ’80s hits such as “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”—playing riffs as lyrical as anything frontman Morrissey ever penned—the ex-Smiths guitarist is now singing a very different tune. “Spirit Power and Soul,” the lead single from Marr’s new solo EP Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 (out tomorrow) is a stark departure from the melancholic songs he and The Smiths soundtracked many an angsty adolescence with. Distinctly upbeat as many of his five solo releases have been in the decades since The Smiths’ disheartening split, the Mancunian post-punk legend tells Under the Radar that he wanted the Fever Dreams, Pt. 1 single to go even further as “somewhat of a clarion call. Then lockdown happened as I was making the rest of the record, and I was coming back to write ‘Spirit Power and Soul.’ And there was something in the spirit of the music, when it hits the chorus, that was quite empowering.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO