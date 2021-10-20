Steph Curry, Warriors give Moses Moody game ball after first NBA bucket

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Moses Moody on Tuesday took home the game ball after scoring his first career points in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener.

Moody made his debut versus the Lakers, recording two points and two rebounds in five minutes of work in the 121-114 win. He hit the court in the second quarter, giving the team a few effort plays and sound defense during his time in the game.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth career triple-double, posted a video after the game of Moody holding the game ball. The team presented it to him after scoring his first basket, via Kylen Mills of KRON-TV.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was previously unsure how the team would utilize Moody to start the season. However, after Moody’s strong training camp, Kerr said prior to the game that Moody earned the opportunity to play in the season opener.

“He could play — he might or he might not,” Kerr said. “We got literally every single guy on our roster is capable of going out and helping us tonight. It’s really hard to play every single guy, so I think Moses has made a strong case for himself, and I wouldn’t hesitate to put him out there.”

The role for Moody this season may very well fluctuate, but it appears he will be ready to go when his number is called. He projects to bring some scoring and defense to the court, and that could be beneficial in certain situations.

Golden State will undoubtedly rely on its veterans but Moody and fellow rookie Jonathan Kuminga could step in from time to time to help. They are viewed as a big part of the future, and it appears they will have their chance to shine.

