Dermott Fire Department would like to say thanks to the Mceghee, Halley, Lake Village, Collins & Cominto Fire Departments and the American Red Cross for the Mutual Aid Assistance on yesterday. Dermott Fire Department had a total of 29 firefighters on the ground battling the fire. Thanks to the community for coming together and taking care of all the first responders whether it was bringing food, water, or snacks, that really meant a lot. Thanks to the surrounding fire departments that called or text to see if we needed more resources or manpower. Southeast Arkansas Fire Departments lets keep the bond that we have with each department by taking care of each other. Again thanks.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO