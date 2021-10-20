CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Marshals allegedly ambushed Brian Laundrie lookalike on Appalachian Trail

By The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire, SARAKSHI RAI
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrLIu_0cXCBn9a00

U.S. Marshals allegedly ambushed an innocent man who they mistakenly believed to be fugitive Brian Laundrie , wanted in connection with the Gabby Petito homicide case, The New Yorker reported Saturday .

Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann, both from Ithaca, N.Y., were woken up at their North Carolina hotel with a knock on the door and U.S. Marshals bursting in with guns drawn while on a hiking trip from Georgia to Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.

“Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘U.S. Marshals’ written on them,” Beckwith told The New Yorker. “Handguns pointed at my face,” he added.

A marshal helped Brettmann get dressed as they handcuffed Beckwith — who sported a shaved head and a beard — while he was still in his underwear, taking him out to the hallway, the report said.

Beckwith said he had a “hunch” why the marshals were interested in him — and he turned out to be right.

Marshals noted that apart from the surface similarities to Laundrie, Beckwith also had “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his.”

He was released after he provided authorities with his ID and proved he doesn’t have Laundrie’s distinctive tattoos.

Marshals reportedly suggested Beckwith shave his beard.

The New Yorker reported it was a hotel employee who raised the alarm after Beckwith asked to use the hotel telephone, reporting him to the authorities.

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancée Gabby Petito. He has been considered missing for several weeks.

The FBI confirmed on Sept. 21 that a body found in Wyoming was that of 22-year-old Petito. Her cause of death was ruled as a homicide, and autopsy results said she died of strangulation. Since the news of Laundrie’s disappearance, there have been numerous sightings of lookalikes reported to authorities by members of the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Wyoming State
hotnewhiphop.com

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#U S Marshals#Appalachian Trail#The New Yorker#Handguns#Fbi
arcamax.com

FBI finds Brian Laundrie items in Florida after trail tip from family

The FBI located a number of Brian Laundrie’s items on a trail in Florida on Wednesday after the his family told law enforcement about an outdoor spot he frequented. According to multiple reports, a coroner is headed to the area. Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the...
FLORIDA STATE
kfrxfm.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelganger Ambushed

Severin Beckwith, and his travel companion Anna Brettmann, were at a lodge on the Appalachian Trail in NC around Oct 7 when U.S. Marshals stormed into their room. In just his underwear, he was held at gunpoint until they were able to handcuff him. FBI questioned Beckwith while they waited for fingerprint results. Once those came back that he was not Brian Laundrie, he was taken back to his hotel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie Doppelgänger Held At Gunpoint & Handcuffed On Appalachian Trail, New York Man Mistaken For Gabby Petito's Fugitive Fiancé

"Brian Laundrie" was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by United States Marshals along the Appalachian Trail in western North Carolina, except it wasn't actually Gabby Petito's fugitive fiancé. Article continues below advertisement. Authorities did not take their chances when they were alerted that a man who strongly resembled the wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Man mistaken for fugitive and ‘ambushed’ as Florida search pulled back

A man resembling Brian Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals after someone misidentified him as the fugitive. He was hiking the Appalachian Trail and taking a day off at a resort when he was detained. The federal agents recommended he shave his beard to avoid further complications. Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – for more than a month and have employed the use of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are not off the table as the investigation into a deadly movie set shooting continues, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin fired a long colt revolver while rehearsing a scene last week at Bonanza Creek […]
SANTA FE, NM
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
4K+
Followers
866
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy