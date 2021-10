A timeless classic is hard to develop especially with advancing technology as advancements can lead to certain gameplay systems and visuals becoming dated. Titles like Super Mario Bros., Super Metroid, F-Zero, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Final Fantasy are a few examples of the most notorious classics that can still stand against modern titles but there are many more lesser-known games. Gleylancer is an example of a timeless classic that has aged well and still provides a stellar and challenging shoot 'em up experience but not many have heard of it. Now modern audiences can relive this classic with some new features or take on the challenge of completing it without any of the conveniences.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO