CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Top official says cyber operations are ‘not just about the systems’

By Mark Pomerleau
C4ISR & Networks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Department of Defense is at an “inflection point” when it comes to cyberspace and cyber operations and must consider the role of the people behind cybersecurity systems, according to a top official. With adversaries increasingly using cyber operations to undermine national security, whether by stealing intellectual...

www.c4isrnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cyberscoop.com

Nations investing in cyber, 'democratization' of malware are factors accelerating dangers online, CISA official says

Brandon Wales speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing May 11, 2021. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis-Pool/Getty Images) Two trends are combining to amplify the threat that cyber poses to the U.S., according to a top Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official: nation-states expanding their offensive capabilities, and the wider availability of easily-used hacking tools.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SpaceNews.com

Industry panel: U.S. space systems need protection against cyber attacks

WASHINGTON — Satellites in space provide essential services in support of national security and the civilian economy. The U.S. government, however, does not technically consider space systems “critical infrastructure,” which is slowing down efforts to protect networks from cyber attacks, experts said Oct. 19. “We’re still debating whether space is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Top Republican on Armed Services Committee tells Pentagon to SUSPEND its vaccine mandate to stop 'hindering military readiness' after China tested hypersonic missiles and with 'adversaries increasing their advantage'

Sen. Jim Inhofe called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, which he said had been implemented 'at the expense of readiness and morale.'. 'At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cyberscoop.com

FBI, CISA warn water facility operators of ongoing malicious cyber activity

Ransomware attackers are continuing to target water and wastewater facilities, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials warned in a bulletin based on incidents in five states. A cybersecurity advisory published Thursday from the FBI, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Security Agency highlighted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hacker News

CISA Issues Warning On Cyber Threats Targeting Water and Wastewater Systems

The U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday warned of continued ransomware attacks aimed at disrupting water and wastewater facilities (WWS), highlighting five incidents that occurred between March 2019 and August 2021. "This activity—which includes attempts to compromise system integrity via unauthorized access—threatens the ability of WWS facilities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed. A booster rocket carrying a hypersonic glide body failed during a test at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak, reports CBS News. The booster was not directly related to hypersonic technology, and instead just the booster, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CBS News in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Defense#Nsa#Information Warfare#The Department Of Defense#American#The Defense Department#Congress#Dod#Pentagon#Defense Writers Group#Russian
Kokomo Tribune

Future attacks more likely domestic, says former top DHS official

ANDERSON — The likelihood of another 9/11 is almost nonexistent, according to a former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Kevin K. McAleenan’s assessment was shared Wednesday evening during a fireside chat with Anderson University President John S. Pistole. Those threats, he said, may be individual or may be to our democracy as some try to prevent free and fair elections.
ANDERSON, IN
AFP

Chinese hypersonic test like a "Sputnik moment': top US general

The Pentagon's top general said Wednesday that China's recent test of an earth-circling hypersonic missile was akin to the Soviet Union's stunning launch of the world's first satellite, Sputnik, in 1957, which sparked the superpowers' space race. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed for the first time the Chinese test of a nuclear-capable missile that would be very difficult to defend against. "What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And it is very concerning," Milley told Bloomberg TV. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said.
MILITARY
AFP

Russian hackers behind fresh US cyberattack: Microsoft

The state-backed Russian hacking group that carried out last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattacks is behind a new and ongoing assault against US and European targets, Microsoft said Monday. Describing the cyberattack as "nation-state activity", MSTIC said it "shares the hallmarks" of the assault on SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company targeted as its 300,000-strong customer base gave the hackers access to a huge number of companies. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
C4ISR & Networks

Why some Army users had email problems this week

WASHINGTON — Some Army users suffered through an email outage that began Wednesday and lasted until Friday morning, Defense Department IT leaders said Oct. 22. Officials did not answer questions regarding the scope of the outage or number of users affected. “The Army was experiencing problems with some emails being...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
austincountynewsonline.com

Speech Isn’t a “Threat” Just Because a Government Official Says So

Speech doesn’t become a “threat” just because a government official calls it that. Yet the National School Boards Association (NSBA) got the Justice Department to open an investigation after labeling parents’ speech as “threats and acts of violence” when it occurred in controversies over “critical race theory” and “masking requirements” in the public schools. As the Washington Examiner notes, “A few of the most outrageous examples of these ‘threats and acts of violence,’ according to the association, include a man filming himself while calling school administrators and another man labeling a school board as ‘Marxist.'” The NSBA’s letter lists as an example of such threats and violence “A resident in Alabama, who proclaimed himself as ‘vaccine police,’ has called school administrators while filming himself on Facebook Live.”
U.S. POLITICS
C4ISR & Networks

L3Harris awarded $121 million to upgrade Space Force weapons

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has awarded L3Harris Technologies $121 million to upgrade 16 secretive weapons that can jam enemy communications. Under the contract, L3Harris will upgrade fielded Block 10.2 Counter Communications Systems, which can “reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning and propaganda,” according to the Oct. 22 announcement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy