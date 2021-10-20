Girls Trip To Bald Head Island

Hilton Head Island was the nation’s first resort community designed to preserve the ecology of its site. Its developer, Charles Elbert Fraser, designed the resort town in the 1950s, and he saw the island’s abundant canopy of oaks and pines, miles of beaches, and coastal animal habitats as natural assets, not obstacles to be bulldozed. Today, even as one of the nation’s most popular destinations for golfers and beachgoers, the 12-mile-long island is home to three nature preserves; restaurants and storefronts seem to hide behind the tree canopies; and strict town ordinances prohibit high-rises and streetlights that might obstruct visitors’ beach views by day or spoil their stargazing at night.

