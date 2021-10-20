New Starfield lore video discusses the Settled Systems of this Xbox and PC exclusive

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked an unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive. Unfortunately, details on the game are scarce, but what we do know is that it's in development at Compulsion Games, the studio best known for We Happy Few. Adding to this, the report claims the game is a "dark fantasy third-person action-adventure game." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds quite a bit like We Happy Few. That said, and from what we understand, the Canada-based team is not working on a sequel to the 2018 game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO