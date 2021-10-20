CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Starfield lore video discusses the Settled Systems of this Xbox and PC exclusive

By Samuel Tolbert
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda Game Studios is currently working on its next big role-playing game, Starfield. A new lore video shares that Starfield is set in the year 2330, with multiple factions recovering from...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

sirusgaming.com

Circuit Superstars Out Now On PC And Xbox

Circuit Superstars is now out today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game was developed by Original Fire Games and published by Square Enix. The game was originally set for release in 2020 but then the pandemic happened and development was prolonged. The game comes with...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Call of Duty’s new anti-cheat system includes a kernel-level driver to catch PC cheaters

Activision is finally cracking down on cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone. A new Ricochet anti-cheat system is arriving in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The system will use a combination of a PC kernel-level driver, machine learning algorithms to examine player behavior, and a “team of dedicated professionals” working to investigate cheaters.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Starfield Video introduces the setting

Even though it’s still a long time until release, Bethesda already has new material starfield released. It is dedicated to the setting of the game. Design director Emil Pagliarulo explains this and gives a short and informative look behind the scenes. starfield will be available for Xbox Series X on...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Xbox controller for Xbox One, Series X|S and PC gaming

Looking for the best Xbox controller for console or PC? We’ve got you covered with the best options available. Xbox Series S and X mark a unique approach to console peripherals. While Sony’s PlayStation 5 offers new DualSense pads, the latest Xbox hardware is backward compatible with controllers, flight sticks, and most headsets from the last console generation.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

During this year's Minecraft Live Mojang has announced that Minecraft is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this November. The 'Minecraft PC bundle' will include both Java and Bedrock versions of the block-building sandbox alongside its dungeon-crawling spinoff Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft already has its own launcher on PC, but it seems like Microsoft is pushing for all its games to be under one subscription umbrella.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Bethesda Shares New Story Details And Concept Art For Starfield

We may be over a year away from Starfield hitting Xbox, but Bethesda is still determined to make the game a talking point. A new video has been released which not only provides a few extra story details but also some new concept art to feast your eyes over. Hosted...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, Game Pass, PC and PlayStation

It was way back in March of 2019 when we first heard of The Riftbreaker, a game that EXOR Studios hope will mix up the base-building, survival genre like never before. But now it’s here and it’s time to become The Riftbreaker on Xbox, PC and PlayStation, through Xbox Game Pass if you wish too.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Salt And Sacrifice PC Is An Epic Exclusive

Developer Ska Studios has announced that the upcoming Salt and Sacrifice PC release will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. The followup to indie hit Salt and Sanctuary is due to launch on PC and PlayStation consoles in early 2022. When is the Salt and Sacrifice release date?. At the...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Priest Simulator confirmed for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Ultimate Games love a simulator, and on the back of a variety of other options like Farm Mechanic Simulator, comes the confirmation that Priest Simulator will be coming to PC and consoles. Yeah, we’re not sure exactly what we’ll find in Priest Simulator either, but Ultimate Games are promising it...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Outriders’ joins Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Outriders will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC library from tomorrow (October 19), as Xbox has confirmed. As Xbox announced in a blog earlier today (October 18), Outriders will join the Xbox Game Pass for PC library from October 19. For players who already have save files...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Starfield introduces the known galaxy as the 'Settled Systems'

A new Starfield trailer gives an inside look at its in-game worlds, called the Settled Systems. In the new trailer from Bethesda, game studios design director Emil Pagliarulo gives viewers a brief look at the Settled Systems from Starfield. The design director reveals that this pocket of the Milky Way is where Starfield is primarily going to take place, and it’s actually a grand total of 50 light years away from our corner of the galaxy on Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Elden Ring' for PlayStation, Xbox and PC delayed to February

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Elden Ring, an upcoming fantasy action-RPG from developer From Software who collaborated with George R.R. Martin on the project, has been delayed to Feb. 25. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. Elden Ring was originally set to launch on Jan. 21.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks Unannounced and "Dark" Xbox Series X Exclusive

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked an unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive. Unfortunately, details on the game are scarce, but what we do know is that it's in development at Compulsion Games, the studio best known for We Happy Few. Adding to this, the report claims the game is a "dark fantasy third-person action-adventure game." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds quite a bit like We Happy Few. That said, and from what we understand, the Canada-based team is not working on a sequel to the 2018 game.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Tunche Launches in November for PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer LEAP Game Studios have announced Tunche launches in November for PC and consoles. While Tunche launches in November across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch – the game will be available November 2nd for $19.99. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a rundown...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Starfield Setting Info Shared by Bethesda in Settled Systems Dev Diary

Bethesda Game Studios has stealthily dropped a new Starfield developer diary focused on the game's setting. Design Director Emil Pagliarulo (who previously worked on all BGS titles from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind to Fallout 76) explained exactly where and when Starfield takes place, and he also provided an overview of the political climate when the game begins.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New story trailer for 'Starfield' explains its universe

Starfield is the highly-anticipated RPG from Bethesda, and a new teaser trailer just came out about its backstory. Oh, and there’s plenty of beautiful concept art as well!. Set in 2327 and roughly 50 light-years beyond earth’s solar system called The Settled Systems, Starfield’s primary conflict centers around a war between the United Colonies and The Freestar Collective. Players will explore this turbulent area of the Milky Way while hopefully not getting shot up by vicious mercenaries, spacers, pirates, and all sorts of unsavory folk. Think of the Cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, but (unfortunately) without Obi-Wan Kenobi watching you back.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

PlayStation-Exclusive God of War is Coming to PC in January

Good news for PC gamers: another PlayStation-exclusive game is making its way to Steam soon. On 14th January 2022, God of War will be available on Steam. It’s priced at £39.99, and pre-purchases are already available if you want to add it to your account as soon as possible. God...
VIDEO GAMES

