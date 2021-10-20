CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cherokee County Democrats host senator Ware

By Jacob Spencer Staff Writer
columbusnews-report.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal politics had a bigger-than-usual platform in town Thursday. The Cherokee County Democrats held...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Pyramid

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Senate race fundraising: Mandela Barnes leads Democrats

MADISON, Wis. - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate. Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns, Wisconsin Public Radio reported on Monday.
MADISON, WI
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alliance Review

Carroll County Commissioners

• Adopted a proclamation recognizing Luanne Riegle for her dedication and commitment to Carroll County and congratulating her on the occasion of her retirement. • Approved the Charter Communications Confidentiality Agreement. • Cason Leggett, Dog Warden, filed his report for Oct. 17-23, showing six dogs impounded, three adopted out, five...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Fox News

Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Shelby County preps for final redistricting vote

The Shelby County Commission held a special session on Wednesday to expedite approval on redistricting maps before the Nov. 8 deadline, and voted to adopt a redistricting plan of 13 members for 13 districts regardless of population shifts. Shelby County officials had only a few weeks to reshape Shelby County as the 2020 Census was […] The post Shelby County preps for final redistricting vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Documented

Immigrant Mothers Pressure Senator to Support Path to Citizenship in Reconciliation Package

Around 20 immigrant New Yorkers protested in front of the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Friday evening on Third Avenue to demand her support for a path to citizenship for millions of individuals without status be included in the budget reconciliation package.  The protest was organized by Movement for Justice in El Barrio […] The post Immigrant Mothers Pressure Senator to Support Path to Citizenship in Reconciliation Package appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

Republicans have long been trying to thread the needle of defending the Jan. 6 rally to protest the 2020 election results while trying to wash their hands of any culpability for the violent riot at the Capitol that followed. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) isn’t splitting hairs. During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Tuesday, Greene cited the Declaration of Independence to defend the actual insurrection, the one in which hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries. “Jan. 6 was just a riot,” Greene said, implying the violent attempt...
CONGRESS & COURTS

