The hunt is on this Halloween in Propnight. Enjoy physics-based mayhem in this 4v1 multiplayer game. Work with up to three teammates to repair propmachines and exit the level, or take on the role of the killer and stalk your prey solo. You'll need to do your best to hide from the killer by turning into household items found nearby such as pumpkins, chairs, or even tyres. Check out the Propnight reveal trailer to see these everyday items flying across the screen in a chaotic match. The Propnight free PC open beta starts on October 15 and runs until October 18, 2021.

