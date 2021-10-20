Google Fiber's 2-Gig footprint expands

Award-Winning Multi-Unit Operator Opens 43rd Restaurant With Fast Casual Seafood Leader. October 25, 2021 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Pensacola, Florida. Located at 6387 Pensacola Blvd., the new restaurant marks the rapidly-growing franchise concept’s third location in Pensacola and 33rd overall in the state, reinforcing its strong footprint in the southeast. Behind the expansion is multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC, whose continued success with Captain D’s has fueled his growth with the brand. The Pensacola store marks Benner’s 43rd Captain D’s franchise, showcasing how the company’s ongoing development in key markets nationwide is fueled by its existing operator network expanding their portfolio with new restaurants.
