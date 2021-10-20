CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Fiber's 2-Gig footprint expands

By Jeff Baumgartner
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Fiber's speediest offering, a service that delivers 2Gbit/s downstream and 1Gbit/s in the upstream, has reached San Antonio, where the ISP duels with AT&T, Charter Communications and Grande Communications. Google Fiber said "many parts" of the company's service area in San Antonio now have access to the uncapped...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Google Fiber coming to Utah County community

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville, you’re next. Google Fiber has been expanding across the Wasatch Front and has found its next stop – Utah County’s Springville. This is the furthest south Google Fiber has expanded. The internet service has been growing in Utah since 2015, starting in Provo and expanding...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Herald

Google Fiber is coming to Springville after City Council approval

After going back and forth with different internet providers for over 10 years, the Springville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Google Fiber to dig into the city streets to run fiber throughout the community, ultimately bringing a new service option to individual homes and businesses. The process...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
multihousingnews.com

SmartStop Expands Denver Self Storage Footprint

SmartStop Self Storage has acquired its seventh self storage facility in the Denver metro. Advent Property Advisors sold the 769-unit asset in Lakewood, Colo. The 1998-built property spans 87,000 square feet across 10 single-story buildings. Storage spaces include a mix of interior and drive-up units, ranging from 20 to 300 square feet. Security features include digital surveillance systems and keypad access.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
Benzinga

SLANG Expands its Footprint and Launches Multiple Partnerships in Q3

Image from Brittany Hallett (SLANG Worldwide) The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Canadian-based multi-state-operator (MSO) SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE:SLNG) (OTCQB:SLGWF) had a productive 3rd quarter forming and maintaining strong partnerships with top cannabis companies...
BUSINESS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Vexus Fiber announces investment, new jobs as part of expanded Lubbock service

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance on Wednesday announced the expansion of Vexus Fiber adding 70 new jobs and over $1 million in capital investment into the Lubbock community. Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber optic service provider in Texas and Louisiana that already has a facility at 4006 West Loop 289,...
LUBBOCK, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Coborn’s Extends Footprint to Michigan With Tadych’s Acquisition

According to local news reports, Coborn’s Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Tadych’s Econofoods grocery stores, three of which are located in eastern Wisconsin and three in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This deal marks Coborn's first expansion into the state of Michigan. Operated by the Tadych family...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#San Diego#Google Fiber#Isp#At T#Charter Communications#Grande Communications#San Antonio Google Fiber#Mediacom Communications
Axios

Visualizing oil's economic footprint in Texas

Oil and gas production is a key part of the Texas economy. But the state is poised to perform well even if tackling global warming sends the sector into decline, a Dallas Fed analysis argues. The big picture: Energy price swings have long affected Texas' financial fortunes, with sharp declines...
Dayton Daily News

Cincinnati golf retailer expanding footprint into Dayton area

Golf Exchange founder said investment in technology ‘pivotal’ to company’s growth. The largest specialty golf retailer in Cincinnati is expanding to the Dayton area and its founder says innovation and a willingness to invest are what has helped the company survive and thrive. Golf Exchange will open at 3647 Rigby...
DAYTON, OH
franchising.com

Captain D’s Continues Expanding Florida Footprint with Latest Opening in Pensacola

Award-Winning Multi-Unit Operator Opens 43rd Restaurant With Fast Casual Seafood Leader. October 25, 2021 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Pensacola, Florida. Located at 6387 Pensacola Blvd., the new restaurant marks the rapidly-growing franchise concept’s third location in Pensacola and 33rd overall in the state, reinforcing its strong footprint in the southeast. Behind the expansion is multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC, whose continued success with Captain D’s has fueled his growth with the brand. The Pensacola store marks Benner’s 43rd Captain D’s franchise, showcasing how the company’s ongoing development in key markets nationwide is fueled by its existing operator network expanding their portfolio with new restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
Light Reading

PAWR program shows off RAN slicing with open RAN

WASHINGTON – The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office announces a first-of-its kind demonstration at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Los Angeles featuring radio access network (RAN) slicing in an open RAN environment. Produced by the POWDER team – which hosts a fully programmable wireless testbed in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of the PAWR program – the demo shows a RAN slicing application in coordination with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and implemented on an end-to-end open source platform.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
frommers.com

JetBlue's Current Flash Sale Is Impressive—But Has Big Limitations

OK, I'm writing this blog post quickly since this sale ends soon (at midnight on Friday, October 29, to be precise). But if you can get your fall/winter plans in order by that time, you could be winging your way to a top destination for as little as $31, including government taxes and fees.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy