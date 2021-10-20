Alibaba in the race to rescue failed chip firm Unigroup

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Asian lockdowns hit Telenor's third quarter; Vodafone Portugal grabs 5G spectrum; Swisscom feels the pressure. The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of UK chip designer Arm by Nvidia, the US-based processor giant. An initial investigation convinced the Commission that it has good reason to take things a step further, concerned as it is that the merged entity would have the "ability and incentive" to make it difficult for Nvidia's rivals to access to Arm's technology. In a statement, the Commission's competition boss, Margrethe Vestager, said: "Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by NVIDIA could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm's IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used." The Commission now has 90 working days – until March 15, 2022 – to reach a decision on the proposed deal. (See Eurobites: Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal and UK watchdog flexes muscles over Nvidia's Arm deal.)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO