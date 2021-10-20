CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba in the race to rescue failed chip firm Unigroup

By Robert Clark
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strict US sanctions on Chinese tech firms in the last two years have induced a widelyvheld patriotic belief that this "Sputnik moment" would galvanize China's semiconductor sector into the global forefront. It hasn't quite gone to that script, with some awkward failures of some lavishly state-funded projects, not...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Unicom#Race#Yuan#Chinese#Yangtze Memory#Unisplendour#China Electronics Corp#Unitech
Light Reading

Eurobites: EE's 5G heads indoors with 700MHz switch-on

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange and Oracle team up in West Africa; Sky integrates Apple TV+; MTS does private networks with Ericsson. EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, is to deploy recently acquired 700MHz spectrum at more than 50 sites in what it is describing as the next phase of its 5G rollout: the switching on of "indoor 5G." EE was the first UK operator to launch 5G services and says it has seen a more than seven-fold increase in people using its 5G network in the last 12 months as folk upgrade their devices.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Huawei sales plunge 38% in third quarter

Huawei continues to wilt under the pressure of US sanctions, with total revenue sliding 38% in the third quarter. Total sales for the quarter reached 135.4 billion yuan (US$21.2 billion), the company's latest numbers show. By comparison, Q3 revenue in 2020 grew 3.8% to 217.3 billion yuan ($33.9 billion). Total...
MARKETS
Light Reading

AWS the one sparkle in Amazon's cloudy earnings

It's a good thing Amazon has a cloud division. The coronavirus darling saw its third-quarter income plummet almost by half to $3.2 billion, compared with $6.3 billion a year before. This was its biggest yearly decline since 2017, as revenues showed their slowest pace of growth since 2015, too: $110.8...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Eurobites: EU goes all in on Nvidia/Arm deal probe

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Asian lockdowns hit Telenor's third quarter; Vodafone Portugal grabs 5G spectrum; Swisscom feels the pressure. The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of UK chip designer Arm by Nvidia, the US-based processor giant. An initial investigation convinced the Commission that it has good reason to take things a step further, concerned as it is that the merged entity would have the "ability and incentive" to make it difficult for Nvidia's rivals to access to Arm's technology. In a statement, the Commission's competition boss, Margrethe Vestager, said: "Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by NVIDIA could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm's IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used." The Commission now has 90 working days – until March 15, 2022 – to reach a decision on the proposed deal. (See Eurobites: Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal and UK watchdog flexes muscles over Nvidia's Arm deal.)
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Industry-first commercial long-reach E-band verified by China Mobile Inner Mongolia and Huawei

China Mobile Inner Mongolia field-tested Huawei's innovative long-reach E-band microwave solution in Ordos, Inner Mongolia for optimal 5G backhaul. E-band works at 80 GHz, and is perfect for backhaul given its ability to deliver a high bandwidth of up to 20 Gb/s and low delay. Given the high working frequencies, E-band supports only a limited transmission distance, creating a great challenge for operators to apply this band at the scale required to accelerate their 5G deployment.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
POLITICS
Light Reading

Nokia shrugs off components crunch with sharp rise in profit

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark could afford a cautious smile on his early-morning Teams call with reporters. Third-quarter profitability is up at the Finnish equipment vendor thanks to a mixture of cost-cutting and investment in research and development – the basis of the turnaround strategy Lundmark announced when he replaced Rajeev Suri last year. His main worry is the shortage of components Nokia needs for its products.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy