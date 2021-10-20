CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Smoking a 'Major Driver' of Worse Outcomes After Traumatic Brain Injury

By Pauline Anderson
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVascular risk factors, smoking in particular, are associated with worse outcomes following traumatic brain injury (TBI), new research shows. "The big takeaway here is that smoking appears to be a really big driver of adverse outcomes after TBI," study investigator Andrea Schneider, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology, University of Pennsylvania...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Management of Minor Traumatic Brain Injury in an ED Observation Unit

Matthew A. Wheatley, MD; Shikha Kapil, MD; Amanda Lewis, MSSc, PA-C; Jessica Walsh O'Sullivan, MD; Joshua Armentrout, MD; Tim P. Moran, PhD; Anwar Osborne, MD, MPM; Brooks L. Moore, MD; Bryan Morse, MD; Peter Rhee, MD; Faiz Ahmad, MD; Hany Atallah, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Introduction: Traumatic intracranial hemorrhages (TIH)...
HEALTH
EurekAlert

Pilot study explores neural mechanisms of balance dysfunction after traumatic brain injury

East Hanover, NJ. October 20, 2021. Using neuroimaging techniques and electroencephalography (EEG), Kessler Foundation researchers compared the neural correlates of balance in individuals with traumatic brain injury and matched controls. This study is the first to report EEG-based functional connectivity measures during a balance perturbation task and show the association with white matter integrity in the brain.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Nature.com

Paediatric Trauma Score as a non-imaging tool for predicting intracranial haemorrhage in patients with traumatic brain injury

To identify a useful non-imaging tool to screen paediatric patients with traumatic brain injury for intracranial haemorrhage (ICH). We retrospectively analysed patients aged"‰<"‰15Â years who visited the emergency department with head trauma between January 2015 and September 2020. We divided patients into two groups (ICH and non-ICH) and compared their demographic and clinical factors. Among 85 patients, 21 and 64 were in the ICH and non-ICH groups, respectively. Age (p"‰="‰0.002), Pediatric trauma score (PTS; p"‰<"‰0.001), seizure (p"‰="‰0.042), and fracture (p"‰<"‰0.001) differed significantly between the two groups. Factors differing significantly between the groups were as follows: age (odds ratio, 0.84, p"‰="‰0.004), seizure (4.83, p"‰="‰0.013), PTS (0.15, p"‰<"‰0.001), and fracture (69.3, p"‰<"‰0.001). Factors with meaningful cut-off values were age (cut-off [sensitivity, specificity], 6.5 [0.688, 0.714], p"‰="‰0.003) and PTS [10.5 (0.906, 0.81), p"‰<"‰0.001]. Based on the previously known value for critical injury (â‰¤"‰8 points) and the cut-off value of the PTS identified in this study (â‰¤"‰10 points), we divided patients into low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk groups; their probabilities of ICH (95% confidence intervals) were 0.16"“12.74%, 35.86"“89.14%, and 100%, respectively. PTS was the only factor that differed significantly between mild and severe ICH cases (p"‰="‰0.012). PTS is a useful screening tool with a high predictability for ICH and can help reduce radiation exposure when used to screen patient groups before performing imaging studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Benefits and Harms of Hemithyroidectomy, Total or Near-Total Thyroidectomy in 1– 4 cm Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Yang Xu; Kunzhai Huang; Peiyin Huang; Najun Ke; Jinyang Zeng; Liying Wang; Changqin Liu; Xiulin Shi; Fangting Guo; Lijia Su; Mingzhu Lin; Xuejun Li; Fangsen Xiao. Objective: For 1–4 cm differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC), current ATA guideline recommended hemithyroidectomy (HT) as an acceptable alternative initial procedure to total or near-total thyroidectomy (TT). The aim of this study was to evaluate benefits and harms of HT, TT in 1–4 cm DTC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
technologynetworks.com

Cleaning the Brain After Stroke

It’s clear that taking out the trash is an essential process in maintaining a clean and tidy home. But did you know that your body has a similar process for waste removal in which damaged cells are “thrown out”? A research team in Japan has recently shed new light on the dynamics of this process—termed efferocytosis—following ischemic stroke.
SCIENCE
thedoctorstv.com

Psychiatric Problems Can Be Caused by Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries

Why are traumatic brain injuries misdiagnosed in the first place? Brian injury expert Dr. Daniel Amen shares it’s rare for doctors to look at the brain and mild traumatic brain injury is a major cause of psychiatric problems. Dr. Amen shares that we need to treat people how to love your brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Stroke Recovery#Concussion#Hypertension#Tbi#Medscape Medical News#White#The Glasgow Coma Scale
beverlypress.com

Overcoming a traumatic injury

Lalia Susini, a 12-year-old student at Paul Revere Charter Middle School, is an active girl who enjoys soccer, BMX riding and hanging out with friends. Like most students during the pandemic, she attended school virtually, and found herself needing a break from the computer screen. She went outside where her...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WISH-TV

Warning signs of a blood clot you don’t want to ignore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to health experts, COVID-19 infections may result in life threatening blood clots. Additionally, earlier this year the CDC put a hold on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to look into a link between the shot and the risk of the rare side effect.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
lebtown.com

With blinks and smiles, Shana Lee Sholly fights to recover from traumatic injuries

Sometimes, Shana Lee Nye Sholly smiles, or she moves her eyes in a way that convinces her family and friends that she understands her situation and is trying to communicate. “She’s doing as well as can be expected,” said Christine O’Riley Hartman, a close friend of the family. “She’s still not vocal. She’s on a feeding tube. There’s no real significant movement. … She’s bedridden.”
Medscape News

Parkinson's Death Rate Rising, Reasons Unclear

The death rate from Parkinson's disease (PD) has increased about 63% over the past two decades in the United States, according to what the investigators say is the most comprehensive study of temporal trends in PD mortality in the United States. "The reason behind the rising death rates from PD...
IOWA CITY, IA
Medscape News

Gene Underlying Food-Dependent Cushing's Syndrome Identified

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Mutations in the KDM1A gene are responsible for food-dependent Cushing's syndrome, a rare disease caused by the abnormal expression of GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide) receptors in both adrenal glands. This form of the syndrome is called GIP-dependent primary bilateral macronodular adrenal hyperplasia (PBMAH). "We are...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Anticoagulation May Benefit Stroke Patients With LV Dysfunction

Patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source (ESUS) who are found to have signs of left ventricular dysfunction may benefit from anticoagulation to prevent a further stroke, a new exploratory analysis of the NAVIGATE ESUS trial suggests. The NAVIGATE ESUS trial with rivaroxaban and another similar trial with dabigatran (RE-SPECT...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy