Poignant Facebook Campaign Positions Portal as a Connector of Generations

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power to connect families has been the focus of Facebook’s...

www.adweek.com

The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
kvol1330.com

Scam Alert: Fake Facebook Friends

The Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana is warning of a scam that involves imposters posing as a friend on Facebook. Be careful the next time some who appears to be someone you know sends you a message or attachment on Facebook. It could be a scammer using your friend’s profile picture.
Gazette

Liberal advocacy groups launch ‘How to Stop Facebook’ campaign

Over 40 leading human rights and tech advocacy groups launched a major campaign Wednesday to stop Facebook from unfairly harvesting user data and using surveillance-driven algorithms, the first coordinated grassroots push to do so in the wake of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's revelations regarding the tech giant. Haugen, a former...
q13fox.com

AG Ferguson: Facebook gave false info in campaign suit

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a Facebook representative provided false testimony in a lawsuit that accuses the company of violating state campaign finance laws. The Seattle Times reports that in court filings the Democratic attorney general says both the social media giant and its attorneys knew the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
prdaily.com

Campaign around birth control exceeds goals, positions nonprofit as trusted source

There are many barriers keeping women from accessing effective birth control—Medicines360 believes talking about them should not be one of them. The nonprofit pharma company partnered with agency JPA Health to develop the #NotAwkward: Let’s Talk About It campaign. Its goals were to increase relevance of Medicines360 among women aged 18–34 that were researching birth control options, mainly women of color and those with lower incomes because they are disproportionately most affected, and position the nonprofit as a trusted resource for birth control options.
The Verge

Facebook’s new Portal Go is great for video calls, but not much else

The Facebook Portal Go is a portable smart display designed to make video calling in your home easier. The irony of a product that purports to bring people together being made by a company whose algorithms often drive people apart is not lost on anyone. Personally, I have friends I will not be enjoying Messenger video calls on the Portal Go with because I unfriended them on Facebook so I wouldn’t need to in real life. But for the rest of my Friends list, the Portal Go has been a surprisingly fun device to use to stay in touch. That time my 76-year-old mother and I competed at eating virtual donuts in an augmented reality Messenger Room — opening our mouths as wide as possible as we bore down on the screen — is definitely one for the memory books. Thankfully, there is no video evidence.
buzzfeednews.com

Facebook’s New Portal Go Is Nearly Perfect For Kids, Except It’s Horrible For Kids

My 5-year-old had only been using Facebook's new Portal Go for 15 minutes, and already he looked like he was starring in an ad for it. He's spent a lot of time chatting with his grandmother on Portal TV, and he was delighted that this much smaller version was so portable. He carried it from room to room, excitedly chatting away. He put it on the floor to demonstrate a cartwheel. Later, I found it resting on a pillow as he showed off various Hot Wheels.
TechRadar

Facebook Portal Go review

The Facebook Portal go is a simple-to-use smart display that excels for video calling. It’s lightweight, battery-powered and has an integrated handle, making it easy to take with you. However, you’re not able to access some popular video services, and it’s not as capable as some other smart displays if you’re using it in the kitchen to follow a recipe.
AdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the Spooky Space Chat Theme

To celebrate Halloween 2021, Messenger From Facebook released a Spooky Space chat theme that features ghosts, skulls and more in an outer space setting. When a user activates the Spooky Space theme in a conversation, the conversation’s emoji will automatically change to the Jack-O-Lantern emoji.
IGN

Daily Deals: Save £100 on Facebook Portal Devices with This Promo

Facebook is running a great promotion on its set of Portal devices. You can currently buy two Portal devices and save £100 on your purchase, including the brand new Portal+ and Portal Go. Other deals to check out today include Apple AirPods at Amazon, with the 2nd Gen AirPods with...
NBC Miami

Facebook Shares Stay Positive Despite Release of New Whistleblower Documents

The Facebook Papers include stories from 17 U.S. news outlets with access to internal documents provided by former employee Frances Haugen. The documents shed light on Facebook's handling of Jan. 6 and hate speech in languages outside of English. A Facebook spokesperson said the company does not put profits over...
