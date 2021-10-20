CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumpkin County, GA

New director steps up at Jeremiah’s Place

The Dahlonega Nugget
 9 days ago

Jeremiah’s Place, Lumpkin County’s transitional housing program...

www.thedahloneganugget.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lumpkin County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Flight diverted after passenger accused of assaulting attendant

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden wanted action on his agenda before jetting to Europe. Why progressives balked.

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Fox News

Sitting Bull’s great-grandson confirmed through breakthrough DNA method

The great-grandson of legendary 19th-century Lakota leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed thanks to an innovative new DNA method. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers determined Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota, is related to Sitting Bull by extracting DNA from a lock of the tribal leader's hair.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy