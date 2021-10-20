Gregory’s Web brief

West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After the State Senate finally approved its own redistricting map Tuesday, the House will return to the capitol this evening to complete the process.

Like the House’s earlier version of its realignment, statehouse regulars were still shaking their heads Wednesday that detailed maps of the 17 new districts were not available.

Eventually, the House managed to post online detailed maps that led observers to know who lives in which new district.

I still say both bodies of the legislature can brag about seeking public input and transparency but if constituents can’t tell where boundaries are until AFTER legislative votes have occurred, it’s not much of a transparent process.

If the 34 state senators cannot adequately explain district boundaries, how is the public supposed to know what is being done.

* * * * * *

I will say hats off to leadership on both sides for finally reaching a near-conclusion. Gaining agreement from the vast majority of delegates and senators is no easy task. Especially THIS group.

* * * * * *

Word is that a bi-pattisan, bicameral broadband committee is about to be formed.

Republican Speaker Roger Hanshaw of Clay has tapped GOP Cabell Delegate Daniel Linville to head the group.

Linville may well announce the formation during this evening’s House session.

Linville has worked hard — especially on broadband expansion in the state that desperately needs it.

In fact, Linville has become known nationwide as an expert on the subject. Cabell and the state are fortunate to have him.

* * * * * *

Speaking of nationwide recognition, Logan Republican Senator Rupie Phillips cancelled a pro-coal appearance in Washington due to the redistricting special session.

Phillips said he was torn regarding what to do since he was to be the only coal advocate due at the national energy conference.

“I kept hoping we’d get done (with redistricting) that first week so I could still make it to Washington,” he explained.

“I would have even gone as late as this Tuesday if we’d got done. But we didn’t,” he said. “So I take my service in the legislature as my top priority. My constituents come first.”

* * * * * *

Phillips’ presence at the capitol certainly helped keep the redistricting in Southern West Virginia on track. There were so many proposals put forth that Phillips made a difference in the final outcome.

Ron Gregory is a regular political columnist and reporter for lootpress. Contact him at 304-533-5185 or ronjgregory@gmail.com.