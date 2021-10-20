CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PreSonus R-Series V2 Monitors Debut

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, LA (October 20, 2021)—PreSonus has launched its second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors, replacing the original R-series monitors, which have been discontinued. The new monitor speakers feature more control than the original R-series according to PreSonus, incorporating the analog Acoustic Tuning controls—Low Cutoff,...

