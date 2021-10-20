PreSonus R-Series V2 Monitors Debut

Over the years, Australian pro audio manufacturer Rode has built a solid presence for itself in the recording and broadcast industries, but in recent times, the company has put much of its focus on podcasting—and that effort has paid off handsomely. In podcasting today, Rode is one of the 800-pound gorillas and a lot of that has to do with its Rodecaster Pro podcast production studio, a specialized, all-in-one recording and mixing unit that came out in 2018. The unit does a great job of walking that upper-prosumer tightrope, providing simplified broadcast features in a portable form that audio pros, aspiring pros and content creators can all use to get very respectable results. Building on that success, Rode has since also released podcast and streaming-oriented mics at price points that are attainable by consumers. So what do you do once you release the two things that podcasters need the most? Well, you accessorize them out and accordingly, Rode has released a number of accessories aimed at Rodecaster Pro users in the last few months.

