The Lakers saw every downside of the Russell Westbrook trade come to life in their loss to the Warriors

When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook over the summer, it was easy to understand the logic.

They needed a point guard. They wanted a third star. Westbrook could potentially be both for them and he was available after a blistering final couple of months of the season with the Wizards.

But the downsides there were apparent, too. To get Russ on board, they’d have to sacrifice the little shooting they had on the roster already and the depth that made them so good.

It’s not the time to make snap judgments after just one game in the season, but the Lakers certainly did see all of the pitfalls in trading for Russell Westbrook in their first game.

Russ just didn't look comfortable to start

Westbrook just never quite looked like himself against the Warriors. He didn’t know when or where to attack, he wasn’t grabbing boards and pushing in transition. It just didn’t feel like a Russ game.

Some of that is Westbrook’s limitations, but the bigger issue is the roster the Lakers have. Their lack of shooting was apparent in this one.

This clip from NBA analyst Steve Jones illustrates that perfectly.

When Rajon Rondo kicks the ball to Westbrook in the corner there’s no space to drive. The only play is for Westbrook is to catch and shoot because, well, there are five Warriors in the paint when he touches the ball.

It’s pretty much the same when Westbrook kicks it to Rondo.

It’s hard to have a functioning offense outside of transition when you’re not going to play any real shooting threats.

But that’s the thing. The Lakers…don’t really have any.

There's no shooting on this team right now

The Lakers shot 35% from deep against the Warriors but that number is probably a bit more inflated than one would think.

A big part of that was LeBron James shooting 5-11 from deep which is great. But it’s also well above his career mark of 35% and probably not something you’d expect him to do very often.

No one else in the starting lineup made more than two 3-pointers and that was Kent Bazemore who went 2-8. The bench shot it well enough — they went 7-14. But no one took more than 4 3-point attempts in the game off the bench. And the Lakers are going to need a lot more volume from them.

The Lakers gave away their best shooters in the trade

These Lakers have never been a good 3-point shooting team, but before the trade, they’d at least had reliable 3-and-D shooters in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

Caldwell-Pope can be streaky but he still shot 41% from deep last season in LA. The same can be said about Kuzma who hit 36% of his 3-pointers.

Are they the most reliable? No. Absolutely not. But they’re much better than what the Lakers have right now. The problem is they were the cost of doing business to add a third star.

So how do the Lakers fix this?

It is only game 1, after all. No flaw is fatal after just one game. This is still a really good team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing well already. That’s a great sign.

There are two things the team has to do, though. Get healthy and get Westbrook comfortable.

The latter is going to be the easier thing. Getting Westbrook comfortable comes with playing him a bit differently. It might take getting him the ball a bit more in his most comfortable spots or running him out there with the bench unit where there’s more shooting.

It almost definitely means not playing him with Rondo — the two played just seven minutes together, per NBA.com’s stats tool, and they were pretty disastrous.

The getting healthy part is big, though. The Lakers are missing Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington — all guys who were expected to be key rotation players for them.

When they’re back, the Lakers will be a bit better. They just have to hope it’s sooner rather than later. And that’s always hard to tell.

