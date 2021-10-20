CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Lakers saw every downside of the Russell Westbrook trade come to life in their loss to the Warriors

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw0cI_0cXC2ME900

When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook over the summer, it was easy to understand the logic.

They needed a point guard. They wanted a third star. Westbrook could potentially be both for them and he was available after a blistering final couple of months of the season with the Wizards.

But the downsides there were apparent, too. To get Russ on board, they’d have to sacrifice the little shooting they had on the roster already and the depth that made them so good.

It’s not the time to make snap judgments after just one game in the season, but the Lakers certainly did see all of the pitfalls in trading for Russell Westbrook in their first game.

Russ just didn't look comfortable to start

Westbrook just never quite looked like himself against the Warriors. He didn’t know when or where to attack, he wasn’t grabbing boards and pushing in transition. It just didn’t feel like a Russ game.

Some of that is Westbrook’s limitations, but the bigger issue is the roster the Lakers have. Their lack of shooting was apparent in this one.

This clip from NBA analyst Steve Jones illustrates that perfectly.

When Rajon Rondo kicks the ball to Westbrook in the corner there’s no space to drive. The only play is for Westbrook is to catch and shoot because, well, there are five Warriors in the paint when he touches the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JI9n_0cXC2ME900

It’s pretty much the same when Westbrook kicks it to Rondo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvZvW_0cXC2ME900

It’s hard to have a functioning offense outside of transition when you’re not going to play any real shooting threats.

But that’s the thing. The Lakers…don’t really have any.

There's no shooting on this team right now

The Lakers shot 35% from deep against the Warriors but that number is probably a bit more inflated than one would think.

A big part of that was LeBron James shooting 5-11 from deep which is great. But it’s also well above his career mark of 35% and probably not something you’d expect him to do very often.

No one else in the starting lineup made more than two 3-pointers and that was Kent Bazemore who went 2-8. The bench shot it well enough — they went 7-14. But no one took more than 4 3-point attempts in the game off the bench. And the Lakers are going to need a lot more volume from them.

The Lakers gave away their best shooters in the trade

These Lakers have never been a good 3-point shooting team, but before the trade, they’d at least had reliable 3-and-D shooters in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

Caldwell-Pope can be streaky but he still shot 41% from deep last season in LA. The same can be said about Kuzma who hit 36% of his 3-pointers.

Are they the most reliable? No. Absolutely not. But they’re much better than what the Lakers have right now. The problem is they were the cost of doing business to add a third star.

So how do the Lakers fix this?

It is only game 1, after all. No flaw is fatal after just one game. This is still a really good team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing well already. That’s a great sign.

There are two things the team has to do, though. Get healthy and get Westbrook comfortable.

The latter is going to be the easier thing. Getting Westbrook comfortable comes with playing him a bit differently. It might take getting him the ball a bit more in his most comfortable spots or running him out there with the bench unit where there’s more shooting.

It almost definitely means not playing him with Rondo — the two played just seven minutes together, per NBA.com’s stats tool, and they were pretty disastrous.

The getting healthy part is big, though. The Lakers are missing Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington — all guys who were expected to be key rotation players for them.

When they’re back, the Lakers will be a bit better. They just have to hope it’s sooner rather than later. And that’s always hard to tell.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Russ
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kyle Kuzma
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Lakers Star LeBron James

LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Warriors#Wizards#P R
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Explains What Russell Westbrook Means For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It’s Just Constant Pressure That We’re Going To Put On Defense. Ultimately It’s Going To Help AD."

Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason from the Washington Wizards and is ready to go after the championship with an experienced group that includes LeBron James , Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and company. Although Frank Vogel's unit couldn't win a single game in six pre-season...
NBA
Daily Mail

Russell Westbrook has a NIGHTMARE debut for the Lakers as Lebron James and Co lose on opening night to the Golden State Warriors... while Giannis Antetokounmpo stars for defending champions Milwaukee Bucks against the Brooklyn Nets

Russell Westbrook was told to 'go home and watch a comedy' by LeBron James after enduring a nightmare start to life as a Los Angeles Laker following defeat by the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers assembled an All-Star cast of talent on their roster over the summer with Westbrook arriving...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy