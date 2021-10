Work got you on edge? Feeling down? Sneak out, leave early, take off, or just plain call in. Do what it takes to grab just one more hour on the water. Listen, we all know that when you’re able to use the term “on a boat” everything after that just doesn’t matter. Giving yourself an hour or two to boat a couple walleyes or white bass, or just watch the sun rise or fall, will no doubt end in lower blood pressure for you.

