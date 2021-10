Compact mic can now be be used with RØDE Central Mobile app & RØDE Connect 15/10/21. RØDE has announced what they say are two world-first updates for the Wireless GO II, making it even more powerful and easy to use. The Wireless GO II can now be set up on the go with iOS and Android devices via the new RØDE Central Mobile app – the first time ever that a compact wireless microphone has been made fully configurable with a mobile app, giving users complete control of their device anywhere. The Wireless GO II can also now be used with RØDE Connect, making it the only microphone of its kind to be fully integrated with podcasting or streaming software, allowing users to unlock their creativity in new and exciting ways.

