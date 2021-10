The Charlotte Hornets are in an interesting spot currently. Their roster, while full of rotational-level talent, still has clear holes in it. Whether the team is able to do anything about that after an offseason which saw them use up a plethora of their assets is up to general manager Mitch Kupchak – who has yet to make an in-season trade during his tenure in Charlotte (well, Brad Wanamaker, I guess?).

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO