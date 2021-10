At the University of Cincinnati (UC), the Science of Fiction club is seeking to explore the “what if” of media: what if we could take the events of fiction and apply science to make it real? This club works to conceptualize how the fictional monsters, characters, and worlds in science fiction could live in this current reality. The group was founded by fourth-year neurobiology student Jake Brugard, who currently serves as vice president and says he felt drawn to the idea of starting a new club at UC.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO