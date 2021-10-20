CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Lifts Outdoor Burning Ban; Fire Marshal Reminds Of Safety Requirements

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 7 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s no longer an outdoor burning ban in Tarrant County as of Oct. 20.

However, the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office has reminded residents to observe the following requirements:

  • Burn only in the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County.
  • Contact the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817.232.9800 on the day you plan to burn to register your address and to confirm it is an allowable burn day. The Fire Alarm Center is open 24 hours a day.
  • The party responsible for outdoor burning must be present and remains liable for damages.
  • Begin burning no earlier than one hour after sunrise and end the same day no later than one hour before sunset. No outdoor burning at night is allowed.
  • Make sure the smoke does not blow towards a neighbor’s house or toward a road.
  • The burn must be downwind and at least 300 feet from structures on adjacent properties.
  • Only burn brush, tree limbs, grass clippings or leaves. The material burned must originate on the property where the burning is taking place.
  • Tarrant County residents cannot haul outside items to their property for burning, including construction material, heavy oils and chemical wastes.
  • If wind speeds (either constant or gusts) are greater than 23 mph, no burning is permitted.
  • To conduct prescribed burns, you must contact the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office for approval and permits.

To report someone illegally burning outdoors, call the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817.232.9800 or the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817.884.1315.

Dallas, TX
