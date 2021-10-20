CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De-RISC Project Celebrates Second Anniversary

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2021 — After two years of execution, the international team of researchers from the De-RISC project continues developing the first RISC-V fully European platform for aerospace. “I am proud of the great achievements that the De-RISC team have reached in these two years,” Paco Gómez-Molinero,...

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

HPCwire

CERN: Entering a New Chapter for the HL-LHC Project

Oct. 26, 2021 — The High-Luminosity LHC (HL-LHC), CERN’s current flagship project, is the highest-priority project of the recent update of the European Strategy for Particle Physics. The project aims for a tenfold increase in the integrated luminosity and an extension of the LHC’s lifetime well beyond the mid-2030s. Therefore, it relies on resources and expertise from laboratories and teams worldwide – from America to Japan, from China to Italy – whose members join up every year with the CERN experts to take stock of the advancement of the project and find common solutions to the challenges ahead. The latest of these collaboration meetings ended on 22 October after four days of online plenary and parallel sessions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HPCwire

BSC Participating in $9.2M European Commission Air Quality Project RI-URBANS

Oct. 25, 2021 — The European Commission funded project, RI-URBANS, has officially launched with the aim of providing advanced service tools from atmospheric research infrastructures to better assess air quality in Europe. RI-URBANS brings together eleven cities and twenty-eight partners across Europe in its objective of implementing advanced air quality monitoring observations in cities and industrial hotspots.
EUROPE
HPCwire

Four CERN LHC Experiments Ready for Pilot Beams

Oct. 27, 2021 — Since 2019, many places at CERN have been operating like beehives to complete the scheduled upgrades for the second long shutdown (LS2) of the accelerator complex. This period of intense work is now coming to an end with the injection of the first pilot beams into the LHC. This major milestone will be featured during a live event on CERN’s social media channels on 20 October at 4 pm (CEST).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HPCwire

HPE GreenLake Selected by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. to Improve Business Processes

NEW DELHI, India, Oct.27, 2021 — Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its advanced SAP S/4 HANA mission-critical environment to improve performance, accelerate digitization, reduce transaction processing and gain better insights from improved analytics. ONGC, which boasts one of the largest SAP implementations in the world, chose to host the SAP S/4 HANA workloads on the HPE GreenLake platform in ONGC data centers, due to strategic compliance, performance, and security priorities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HPCwire

Mert Hidayetoglu and Tirthak Patel Named Recipients of 2021 ACM-IEEE CS George Michael Memorial HPC Fellowships

Oct. 27, 2021 — ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, and the IEEE Computer Society announced today that Mert Hidayetoglu of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Tirthak Patel of Northeastern University are the recipients of the 2021 ACM-IEEE CS George Michael Memorial HPC Fellowships. Hidayetoglu is recognized for contributions in scalable sparse applications using fast algorithms and hierarchical communication on supercomputers with multi-GPU nodes. Patel is recognized.
COLLEGES
HPCwire

DOE Launches Artificial Intelligence for Earth System Predictability Workshop

Oct. 27, 2021 — Computer simulations that scientists use to understand the evolution of the Earth’s climate offer a wealth of information to public officials and corporations planning for the future. However, climate models — no matter how complex or computationally intensive — do contain some degree of uncertainty. Addressing this uncertainty is proving increasingly important as decision makers are asking more complex questions and looking to smaller scales.
MANUFACTURING
HPCwire

Synopsys and TSMC to Develop Broad IP Portfolio on TSMC N4P Process

DesignWare Interface IP for the most widely used protocols delivers the required high bandwidth and low latency for efficient data connectivity in compute-intensive designs on TSMC N4P process. DesignWare Foundation IP offers high-speed, area-optimized and low-power embedded memories, logic libraries, GPIOs and TCAMs. Broad IP portfolio on TSMC’s N4P process...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Putting bitrates into perspective

Recently, we talked about the advances NICE DCV has made to push pixels from cloud-hosted desktops or applications over the internet even more efficiently than before. Since we published that post on this blog channel, we’ve been asked by several customers whether all this efficient pixel-pushing could lead to outbound data charges moving up on their AWS bill. These are the “data-out” fees you see on your bill each month. They’re metered on the data flowing out of the cloud across the internet, and are typically quite small, often falling into the free tier.
VIDEO GAMES
HPCwire

Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform Supports TSMC 3DFabric Technologies

The Cadence 3D-IC solution centers on the Integrity 3D-IC platform, which provides integrated planning, implementation and system analysis to optimize PPA for multi-chiplet systems. The Tempus Timing Signoff Solution with inter-die analysis and STA technologies results in faster time to tapeout. The Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, tightly coupled with...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Intel Innovation Spotlights New Products, Technology and Tools for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 — Today at its inaugural Intel Innovation event, Intel returned to its developer roots, highlighting a renewed commitment to the community and a developer-first approach across software and hardware. Announcements spanning new products, developer tools and technologies underscore Intel’s focus on empowering an open ecosystem, ensuring choice for developers to use the tools and environments they prefer, and building trust and partnership across cloud service providers, open source communities, startups and others.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
HPCwire

Samsung and IBM Announce Call for Code Challenge to Honor Everyday Heroes

SEOUL, South Korea and ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and IBM announced the Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge for enterprise developers to encourage the development of new technology solutions to help everyday heroes. The Challenge, which was unveiled during the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), will look to address challenges faced by delivery personnel, childcare workers, healthcare frontline workers, educators, and many more who have been invaluable to society during the Covid-19 pandemic. Application submissions will be evaluated by a judging panel from IBM and Samsung and the winner will receive a cash prize, Samsung devices, and deployment support for their solution.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Lightbits Labs to Demonstrate Advantages of Software-Defined NVMe Storage on Infrastructure Processing Unit at Intel Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 — Lightbits Labs (Lightbits), a leader in NVMe-based, scalable and software-defined elastic block storage for private and edge clouds, will be conducting a joint product demonstration with Intel at the upcoming Intel Innovation event, part of the Intel ON Event Series, taking place October 27-28, 2021. The demonstration will showcase Lightbits LightOS providing remote storage services to storage-less servers equipped with Intel’s Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU), providing Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) with a disaggregated storage solution for IPU-enabled hosts.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

How 3D and Augmented Reality are Changing the Home Industry

Just a few years ago, the concepts of augmented reality and 3D felt very futuristic and foreign for many in the home industry. But as the ecommerce channel has exploded, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, these digital tools have become more important for home goods companies looking to compete in a crowded marketplace. At the recent High Point Market, the team behind Seek—a platform that helps companies like Nestle, Kravet, Baker Furniture, and RC Willey turn their digital product photos into 3D and augmented reality images—explained how these technologies are helping home goods companies streamline business. “3D and AR are...
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
HPCwire

SambaNova Announces Enterprise AI Membership Program ELEVAITE Now Open for Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 — SambaNova Systems, a company building advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, today announced that its AI membership program for the enterprise, ELEVAITE, is now open for applications. The program is designed to lead select cohorts of enterprises into the AI-enabled future leveraging SambaNova’s unmatched AI technology, solutions, expertise, and proven success while addressing the biggest challenges of starting and scaling an AI program.
SOFTWARE
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY

