Industry / Market

Most Detailed Research Report On Flexible Heating Element Market 2021. Industry Insights, Market Trends, Opportunities, Market Share.

The Latest Flexible Heating Element Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market.
Wolf administration: $3 million in funding for start-up investments

Harrisburg, Pa. (WTAJ) – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced the approval of $3 million in funding through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to Hatch BioFund GP, LLC and Rittenhouse GP III, LLC to fund early-stage technology companies in southeastern Pennsylvania. “Today’s investments are critical as we continue […]
Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022. But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter.
Why Spotify Stock Jumped 13% This Week

The company is seeing nice growth from its advertising segment. At current valuations, the stock is not a bargain. Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) are up 13.1% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The global audio streamer reported its third-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday, and beat revenue expectations for the period.
Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
Why Xeris Pharmaceuticals Is Soaring 7% Higher Today

Wall Street's thinking is starting to change with an analyst initiating coverage with a buy rating. This follows a collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Merck. Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) were jumping 7% higher heading into noontime trading Friday after analyst coverage of the specialty biopharma began the day with a buy rating.
Analysis: 'TINA' keeps stocks and bonds going their own way

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The readout from this week's brutal selloff in government bond markets seems clear: rising inflation will hustle central banks into panicky interest rate rises, quashing economic growth. Yet stocks, currencies and corporate bonds are sending a different picture: keep calm. Maybe even buy more. Time...
