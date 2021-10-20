CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwab's Sonders Looks At Rolling Corrections Amid Market Resilience

By Tracey Longo
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

There are two different stock market realities, says Schwab’s chief investment strategist, Liz Ann Sonders: There’s the perception of the market’s strength and the truth about what has happened to the bulk of the companies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq this year. Sonders warned advisors about these trends...

www.fa-mag.com

fa-mag.com

BofA's Merrill Boss Girds For Poachers Amid Wealth Boom

Bank of America Corp.’s wealth-management business set records last quarter as soaring equity markets made legions of Americans newly rich. With the boom, however, comes intense competition across Wall Street to lure wealthy clients and retain advisers at risk of being poached. The company’s Merrill Lynch Wealth Management unit reported...
cfainstitute.org

Market Resiliency, Capital Formation, and Investing for Our Future

Posted In: Alternative Investments, Best Of, Coronavirus, Drivers of Value, Economics, Fixed Income, History & Geopolitics, Investment Topics, Portfolio Management, Standards, Ethics & Regulations (SER) To mark Enterprising Investor’s 10th anniversary, we have compiled retrospectives of our coverage of the most critical themes in finance and investing over the last...
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
MarketWatch

HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FXStreet.com

Equities: Four sectors to struggle amid higher inflation – Charles Schwab

In every market environment there tend to be winners and losers, and inflationary periods are no exception. Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Materials and Financials have struggled in general, as David Kastner, head of the Schwab Center for Financial Research, notes. Consumer Discretionary. “Higher energy costs and reduced purchasing power due to...
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
fa-mag.com

Why Hedge-Fund Bulls And Bears Are Crowding Into The Same Tech Stocks

Hedge funds are betting against each other when it comes to internet and software stocks, with an unusually large number of companies targeted by both bulls and bears. A dozen or so technology firms appeared on Morgan Stanley’s list of the 50 “crowded longs” at the end of last month. The same companies, whose names the bank didn’t disclose, also made the prime brokerage’s list of “crowded shorts.” That’s an extreme overlap not seen since 2010 and illustrates the growing divergence in opinions on where the market’s one-time darlings will go from here.
