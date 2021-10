VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the first 11 trenches at its Tepic Silver Gold project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The first phase of the trenching program has been increased to 5,000 meters, from 2,700 metres which was announced on June, 18 2021. Press Release Highlights of the results received thus far include TZ005 with 10.5 meters grading 91 g/t AgEq, TZ011 with 10.1 meters grading 119 g/t AgEq and TZ011A with 9.2 meters grading 543 g/t AgEq. Sierra Madre is currently sampling trench 33 and the following tabulates the results of the first 11 trenches.

