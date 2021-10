Earlier today, Microsoft published its developer guidance for Windows Subsystem for Android, which seemed to indicate that Android apps on Windows 11 might not be too far off. According to the guidance, only a minimum subset of apps will be available from the beginning, and they will all have to come through the Amazon App Store anyway. Now, Microsoft has announced availability of Android apps on Windows 11 Preview for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO