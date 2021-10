Some D.C. Council members are calling for more transparency and oversight when students encounter law enforcement in schools. Almost 75% percent of D.C. students are Black, yet they make up 91% of school-based arrests, according to a 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Education. Students of color are more likely to go to a school with a law enforcement officer and more likely to be arrested at school, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO