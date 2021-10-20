CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Donnie Lee Abernathy

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 9 days ago

Murder suspect Donnie Lee Abernathy appeared...

www.weisradio.com

weisradio.com

Chief Michael Edmondson

Rainsville police needs the public’s help finding a woman; who police said is cashing fraudulent checks under a fake business name. Acts such as...
RAINSVILLE, AL
#Murder
BBC

Kian Tordoff: Fifth person charged with murder

A fifth person has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Bradford street. Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was found by police with serious injuries on John Street on 10 October. Another 19-year-old man was also injured after being stabbed in the same incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Men Sentenced To Life In Randallstown Man’s Murder

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men received life sentences Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a Baltimore County man killed during a robbery gone wrong. Cory Fennell, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 20 additional years, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, while Markus Haggins was sentenced to life. In June, both men were convicted of first-degree murder and other charges linked to the shooting death of Derrick Towe-Williams. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded Aug. 4, 2019, near Southall and Grierson roads in Randallstown. Officers answering a call about shots fired in the area found Towe-Williams lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. Through surveillance footage, investigators identified a vehicle involved in the shooting, which led them to Fennell and Haggins. Police determined that Fennell shot Towe-Williams during a robbery attempt, while Haggins acted as the getaway driver. Both were arrested two days later. In a statement, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Schellenberger thanked police and prosecutors “for the excellent job all of them did to hold two individuals responsible for their brutal act of violence.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Drive-by Shooting Tries to Retrieve his Towed Vehicle

BERKELEY — Robert R. Barnes, a 44-year-old man from Stockton was arrested after he tried to retrieve his impounded vehicle. It was towed as evidence in connection with a drive-by shooting one day earlier. Barnes is suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle on the night of October 22, but...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Denver

Woman Out On Bond Arrested In Murder Of 80-Year-Old Man, CBS4 Investigation Finds Thousands Of Similar Cases In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The family of an 80-year-old man, who was beaten to death outside the state Capitol, wants answers after learning the suspect was out on a $0 bond at the time. The case is more common than you might think. (credit: CBS) A months-long investigation by CBS4 found, this year alone, more than 4,000 defendants in felony cases have received $1 or $2 bonds, if any at all. Most of them are getting Personal Recognizance or PR bonds that allow defendants to get out without posting bond. They just have to promise to return for their next court appearance. Some...
DENVER, CO
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Woman Charged With Eluding Officers

A Cedar Bluff was woman was arrested after she attempted to elude Cedar Bluff Police late Wednesday night. According to Cedar Bluff Police Chief Brody Moses, an officer was checking a suspicious vehicle at Mike Morton Metals on Highway 9 north when the vehicle in question fled from him traveling up Highway 9 toward Georgia.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Kokomo Perspective

Violent felon nabbed after threatening to 'shoot up the police,' cops say

LYNWOOD — Police said they have nabbed a convicted felon with a lengthy violent criminal history, who was wanted on seven counts of attempted murder and who forced the closing of the Village Hall on Wednesday after threatening to "shoot up the police." Darnell Ball, 29, was taken into custody...
LYNWOOD, IL
CBS LA

Suspect In Fatal Van Nuys Crash Charged With Murder and Reckless Driving

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people. The victim that died at the scene has now been identified as Connie Levinson, 53, of Woodland Hills. The person’s name was previously withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, now identified as 18-year old Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, was reportedly taking part in a street takeover. A street takeover is when racers or members of car clubs work together to take over a stretch of a street or intersection to perform various stunts...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...
FARMINGTON, MN
weisradio.com

Floyd County Man Charged with Concealing a Death and the Possession of Meth

In a bizarre story out of northwest Georgia, a Floyd County man has been arrested on a felony warrant charging him with Concealing the Death of Another. According to the warrant – James William Whitaker, age 69 of Silver Creek, hindered the discovery of a deceased woman who was in his Harris Road residence for what is believed to have been three days. After a relative called 9-1-1 to ask for a welfare check, Whitaker refused to allow first responders into the home. Once authorities gained entry the body was located at the entryway, partially covered by multiple fabrics.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

