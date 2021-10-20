Donnie Lee Abernathy

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men received life sentences Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a Baltimore County man killed during a robbery gone wrong. Cory Fennell, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 20 additional years, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, while Markus Haggins was sentenced to life. In June, both men were convicted of first-degree murder and other charges linked to the shooting death of Derrick Towe-Williams. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded Aug. 4, 2019, near Southall and Grierson roads in Randallstown. Officers answering a call about shots fired in the area found Towe-Williams lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. Through surveillance footage, investigators identified a vehicle involved in the shooting, which led them to Fennell and Haggins. Police determined that Fennell shot Towe-Williams during a robbery attempt, while Haggins acted as the getaway driver. Both were arrested two days later. In a statement, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Schellenberger thanked police and prosecutors “for the excellent job all of them did to hold two individuals responsible for their brutal act of violence.”

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO