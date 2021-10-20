Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” video tips its hat to his past hits

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO