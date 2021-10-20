CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” video tips its hat to his past hits

By ABC Audio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Church adds another layer of nostalgia to his hard-rocking anthem, “Heart on Fire,” with a music video that looks back at the history of the singer’s career. Only true fans of the Chief will...

104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How to Win Your Way Into Eric Church In Boise

We've been deprived of great concerts over the past year and a half, and that's why when one of Country's biggest names comes to Boise at ExtraMile Arena, it's going to be amazing. Eric Church's Gather Again Tour will be at ExtraMile Arena on April 29th, and 104.3 Wow Country wants to get you in!
BOISE, ID
wivr1017.com

Eric Church Chronicles 10-Plus Years Of Career In New Video

Eric Church has released the video for his latest hit, “Heart On Fire,” and it takes fans down memory lane as it chronicles a decade-plus of hits. A behind-the-scenes piece on the making of the video will be released on October 26th. “Heart On Fire” is the third single from...
Eric Church
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Mickey Guyton & Eric Church

Mickey Guyton will join Taylor Swift, Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie in appearing during this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 36th annual Induction Ceremony. This year's honorees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. The ceremony will take place October 30th in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available on HBO and HBO Max November 20th.
Outsider.com

Eric Church’s ‘Sinners Like Me’ Is This Artist’s Goat Country Album

Eric Church burst into the country music world with Sinners Like Me back in July of 2006. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The singles from the album, though, didn’t do quite as well. In fact, Church released four singles from the album, and the most successful one reached number 14 on the country singles chart. However, this is one of those times when we learn that chart position isn’t everything. Anyone who has listened to Sinners Like Me knows it’s a killer album from start to finish. More importantly, it marks the beginning of Church’s hit-making, award-winning, chart-topping career. It laid the foundation for the Chief we know today, and as far as foundations go it’s a solid one.
Wide Open Country

'Hell of a View': Behind Eric Church's High-Flying Love Song

Like many of music's greatest songwriters, Eric Church has knack for portraying the unique feeling of young love and the wild sense of adventure that goes along with it. In his 2011 hit "Springsteen," Church finds himself nostalgically looking back on a relationship that has ended, but in "Hell of a View," the characters in the song make their love work against all odds, living a "Toes hangin' off the edge" kind of life.
weisradio.com

Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut ‘Goldmine’ album

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar. The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, “Footprints on the Moon.” That song — off the track list of the original Goldmine — follows back-to-back number-one hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
nickiswift.com

Here's How Much Randy Travis Is Really Worth

When it comes to Randy Travis, there probably aren't many big-name country music artists who won't say they've been influenced by the star in one way or another. So it was no big surprise to hear that star was one of 2021's CMT Artists of the Year, earning himself the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime award.
HollywoodLife

Heather Rae Young’s Stunning Wedding Dress To Marry Tarek El Moussa — Photos

Heather Rae Young wore a gorgeous corset style gown with a lace and sequin overlay designed by Galia Lahav to marry the love of her love, Tarek El Moussa!. Heather Rae Young, 33, looked gorgeous on her wedding day to Tarek El Moussa, 40! The Selling Sunset star wore a custom corset style gown with French lace created by Israeli designer Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 23. The gown was accented by silver sequin details to add a dash of sparkle in a leaf pattern on her arms and down through the bodice and sheer skirt. The dress also included a sexy keyhole back.
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
