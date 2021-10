They may not be the most active of meteor showers, but the Taurids reward patient sky gazers willing to stay up or wake up and wait for its show. Shooting across the skies from September into December, depending on which hemisphere you’re in, the Taurids are larger than the average meteor and sometimes result in glowing, brightly trailing fireballs rather than a brief streak of light. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to catch sight of one.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO