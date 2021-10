On October 22, a netizen claiming to be Kim Seon Ho's former college classmate came forward by writing a post to expose his character. This alleged college classmate claimed that Kim Seon Ho was notorious for having a bad temper and was known to enjoy alcohol, clubbing, and women. The netizen wrote, "Kim Seon Ho is someone who is completely opposite the image of being upright and good" and continued to say, "During his college days, he liked alcohol and clubbing, and like now, he's had many experiences with women. He also had a lot of bursts of anger maybe because he has a lot of pride...He would open his eyes widely and curse at his fellow classmates, getting ready to throw his fist at them, if their opinions did not align with his. Everyone had to follow his will because of his selfish actions."

