2AM has dropped the MV teaser for their upcoming title song. As announced, 2AM is gearing up for their first full-group comeback in seven years. They will be releasing their 4th mini-album that contains five tracks in total, including the title song "Should've Known." As reported, the MV for this song will feature 2PM's Junho and actress Kim So Hyun. In this latest teaser released October 27 at midnight KST, Junho is teary-eyed as he seems distraught.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO