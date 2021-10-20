CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-Winner Prof. David Reynolds on Abraham Lincoln & American Civil War Culture

By Editorial Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with David Reynolds, a Distinguished Professor of English and History at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. He is the author of Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, selected as one of the Top...

