Form 6-K Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. For: Oct 17

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. [ ] Form 20-F...

www.streetinsider.com

resourceworld.com

Pacton Gold discovers new gold trend at Red Lake, Ontario

Pacton Gold Inc. [PAC-TSXV; PACXF-OTC; 2NK-FSE] has discovered a new gold-bearing system at its Red Lake project in Red Lake, Ontario. The new mineralized gold trend in the Claremont target area extends for approximately 2 km. Recent outcrop sampling on the trend has returned widespread mineralization at and near surface that includes continuous zones of up to 60 metres long and 50 metres wide.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO For: Oct 28

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Logan Ridge Finance Corp For: Oct 27

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 27, 2021. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Silver Elephant Mining For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 or 15d-16 UNDER THE. SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NexGen Energy Ltd. For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) ___________________. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Cazoo Group Ltd For: Oct 26

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant’s name into English) 41 Chalton Street, London, NW1 1JD, United Kingdom (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K TELUS International (Cda For: Oct 25

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Simpson Manufacturing For: Oct 25

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS. Quarterly net sales of $396.7 million, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year. l. Gross margin of 49.9% increased from 47.6% in the prior year period. l. Quarterly income...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Medigus Ltd. For: Oct 22

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) Omer Industrial Park, No. 7A, P.O. Box 3030, Omer 8496500, Israel. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BEYOND MEAT, INC. For: Oct 22

El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2021 – Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (the "Company") today announced that the Company is reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook. The Company is proceeding through its quarterly close, and based on preliminary results, the Company now expects third quarter net revenues of approximately $106 million as compared to prior guidance of $120 million to $140 million. Although the Company's previous third quarter net revenues guidance anticipated a sequential decline in net revenues, the deceleration was larger than anticipated. Multiple factors contributed to the shortfall during the quarter.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 20

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP For: Oct 19

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 20, Sejong-daero 9-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul 04513, Korea. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will. file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K GREAT PANTHER MINING For: Oct 18

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. [ ] Form 20-F [X] Form...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Catapult Solutions, Inc. For: Oct 11

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 11, 2021. Dr. Foods, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K BRAZILIAN DISTRIBUTION For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. (Translation of Registrant’s Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F) Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Indicate by check mark if the registrant...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Oct 14

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Prologis, L.P. For: Oct 15 Filed by: Prologis, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO (October 15, 2021) – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter compared with $0.40 for the third quarter of 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.04 for the quarter compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2020.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K DOW INC. For: Oct 21

•GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23; Operating EPS1 was $2.75, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago period. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.52 per share, primarily related to an early extinguishment of debt.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NEWELL BRANDS INC. For: Oct 15

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-9608. 36-3514169. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NAVIENT CORP For: Oct 29

8-K ___________________________. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code (. 302. ) 283-8000. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) ___________________________. Check the appropriate box...
