The top two teams in the Big Ten will take the court at the Devaney Center on Wednesday night as No. 3 Wisconsin (17-1, 9-1 Big Ten) visits No. 6 Nebraska (16-3, 10-0). Nebraska is first in the Big Ten in hitting in conference play at .283. Wisconsin is second at .273. Nebraska is also first in opponent hitting at .146, besting Wisconsin at No. 2 by a couple tenths of a percent. Nebraska has elevated its game significantly since the nonconference end and is playing on par or better than the Badgers, who have been ranked in the top five nationally all season.

