“Best Global Brands 2021”: Mercedes-Benz once again world’s most valuable luxury car brand

Audi is expanding its development of high-voltage batteries and banking on the Neckarsulm location for that. With that strategic decision, technical development will be intensified for the future and Neckarsulm will become a center of competency for a key electromobility technology. Employees will be trained for that by the end of 2020. In order to specialize in the field of high-voltage batteries, Audi will offer its employees in the Neckarsulm Technical Development unit various advanced training opportunities in the coming years. Audi is already developing high-voltage batteries for plug-in hybrids (PHEV) in Neckarsulm. Now, development of complete high-voltage battery portfolios for fully electric vehicles is being predominantly settled at that location and gradually expanded for that purpose. Additionally, a battery center for testing high-voltage storage technologies will go into operation by 2023.
Comments / 0