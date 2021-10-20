“Best Global Brands 2021”: Mercedes-Benz once again world’s most valuable luxury car brand

The last couple of years have been volatile, to say the very least. The latest study from Interbrand offers some perspective on that, listing the top global brands for 2021 based on value. It's an all-inclusive list, and it's probably no surprise that tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are at the top. For our purposes, we'll focus on automaker placements and two make the top ten. But they probably aren't the two you're expecting.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO