You'll recall that yesterday I blogged about the current NASA director Bill Nelson's strange statements regarding UFOs and what they might be. They could be literally anything, from extra-terrestrial probes to advanced Chinese or Russian technology or even the technology of some non-state human actor. But whatever they are, they clearly constitute a national security "issue" if not outright "threat." Or as I argued yesterday, the "narrative options" were kept open, but the unifying factor to all the narratives was the "national security" threat.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO